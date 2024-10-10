News Police seeking details on missing person 10/10/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Dante was last seen in the Mid North on September 26. Police believe she may have stopped in Port Wakefield and Snowtown before her camper van was found at the Nullarbor yesterday afternoon. (SAPOL) - Advertisement - Police are seeking assistance from the public to help locate missing person Dante. Dante is 58 and was last seen […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -