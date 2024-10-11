News Supermarket supply chain under scrutiny 11/10/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail The Australian Meat Industry Council highlighted potential for the politicization of meat pricing, and concerns the business model of the independent local butcher may be undercut in their submission to the ACCC Supermarket Inquiry. (Online- AMIC) - Advertisement - James Swanborough Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s Supermarket Inquiry Interim Report has asserted what many assumed; supply chains in the national grocery […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -