News Stockport hosts CFS Cadet Championships 15/10/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Representing CFS Region Two is the team of Jessica Riddle (Freeling) and Hamley Bridge cadets Caleb Willis, Hemanawa Toyo-Hawkins, Justin Perry, Erin Pycroft and Lachlan Nicholls. (Jarrad Delaney: 437261) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 437261 Jarrad Delaney For the first time in 35 years Country Fire Service (CFS) cadets across South Australia gathered together to test themselves […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -