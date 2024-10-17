Bell stolen from Virginia church

Kathleen and Kevin Sheedy, Dianne Bergamin and Fr Pham Anh Hao in front of the structure where the bell was stolen, behind Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Virginia. (Jarrad Delaney: 437224)
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

Members of the Virginia community and police are calling for help from the public following the theft of a more […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -