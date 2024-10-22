Mini women stand tall for breast cancer cause

Di Gregor of Friends in Pink (right) with Wendy Schulz and the display in the window at Wendy's Cafe n Cakes in Balaklava. (Supplied)
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

The Balaklava Triangle once again turned pink as the local breast cancer support group held its Mini Field of Women […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -