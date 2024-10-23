News Strategies to prepare for a dry summer 23/10/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail SA Drought Hub will host a workshop on preparing for a dry summer on Thursday, 24 October – 9am to 4pm – at The Vale, Watervale. (supplied) - Advertisement - The 2024 season has been tough for South Australian producers, with well below-average rainfall received across most of the agricultural […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -