Wasleys Primary celebrates 150 years

Lynette Marker, Member for Light Tony Piccolo MP, Light Regional Council mayor Bill O'Brien, principal Courtney Adams and Member for Frome Penny Pratt MP at the Wasleys Primary School 150 celebrations. (Tyler Powell: 438787)
- Advertisement -
Tyler Powell

Wasleys Primary School celebrated 150 years on Friday, inviting the wider community to attend the celebrations. Acting and incoming principal […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -