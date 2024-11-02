News Tasmanian Senator says ‘it’s time!’ 02/11/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Rex Patrick, Max Groves of Saddleworth and Senator Jacqui Lambie in Clare discussing local issues. (Jaynie Morris: 440352) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 440352 Jaynie Morris Tasmanian Federal Senator, Jacqui Lambie, recently toured South Australia with new Jacqui Lambie Network acquisition Rex Patrick, meeting with communities […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -