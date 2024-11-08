Council provides $30,000 in community grants

Bernadette Clark with young Henry Kelly at Jamestown Community Children's Centre, one of the successful applicants of Northern Areas Council's grants. (Jarrad Delaney: 439981)
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

A range of projects including an electric barbecue area, mobile phone repeaters and event support are among those successful in […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -