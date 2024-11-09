News Photographers show collective visions in Burra 09/11/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Works from the Photographic Imagery Collective will be on display at Burra Regional Art Gallery, comprising the 'Collective Visions' exhibition, opening this weekend. (Supplied) - Advertisement - James Swanborough Photographic images are everywhere in our lives, from magazines to social media. The inventors of the medium might have been […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -