Scholarship for local Japanese teacher

Japanese teacher Rebecca Wundke has been recognised with the SA Education Minister's Language Immersion Scholarship as an early career teacher, announced as part of World Teacher Day 2024. She is pictured with Minister for Education Blair Boyer. (Supplied)
- Advertisement -
James Swanborough

Local Japanese teacher Rebecca Wundke has been awarded the SA Education Minister's ‘Language Immersion Scholarship’ as an early career teacher. […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -