News Scholarship for local Japanese teacher 18/11/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Japanese teacher Rebecca Wundke has been recognised with the SA Education Minister's Language Immersion Scholarship as an early career teacher, announced as part of World Teacher Day 2024. She is pictured with Minister for Education Blair Boyer. (Supplied) - Advertisement - James Swanborough Local Japanese teacher Rebecca Wundke has been awarded the SA Education Minister's ‘Language Immersion Scholarship’ as an early career teacher. […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -