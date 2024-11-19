News Burra celebrates pride in community 19/11/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail The Burra community came together for the Community Pride Picnic this Sunday. (James Swanborough: 444258) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 444258 James Swanborough Community members of all colour and creed came together in Burra this Sunday for the second annual Country Pride Picnic. […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -