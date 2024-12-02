News Christmas on its way back to Wakey 02/12/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail The Kadina Wallaroo Moonta Band performed during last year's Port Wakefield Christmas Street Party and Christmas Carols. (377326) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 377326 Jarrad Delaney It is almost that time of the year again as Port Wakefield community gets together to celebrate the Christmas season […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -