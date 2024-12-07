News Firearms stolen in Lewiston break-in 07/12/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Police are appealing for witnesses after a firearms safe containing four firearms and ammunition was stolen during a break-in at Lewiston on Thursday. (File) - Advertisement - Barossa Police are investigating a break-in at a Lewiston home on Thursday. On Thursday, December 5, Gawler Police were called […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -