Harvest Festival closes Blyth school year

Student Frank Honner was “Breakin'” as the Year 3/4/5 class put on a disco themed performance. (Jarrad Delaney: 448060)
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

Blyth Primary School celebrated the end of another school year and bringing the community together at its Harvest Festival on […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -