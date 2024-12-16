News Christmas cheer on show at Hamley 16/12/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Debbie Ralph walks alongside the Hamley Bridge Bowling Club float, which won Best Community Float. (450220) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 450220 Jarrad Delaney The move of Hamley Bridge's Christmas Street Party to Light Street has continued to pay dividends after a bigger crowd […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -