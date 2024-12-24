Primary encore for Probus Christmas

Mallala Primary School students get boot scootin' to the music of Cotten Eye Joe. (Jarrad Delaney: 450167)
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

Back by popular demand, students from Mallala Primary School once again performed for members of the Mallala Combined Probus Club […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -