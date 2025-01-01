News LOOKING BACK AT SPORT 2024: JULY TO DECEMBER 01/01/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Former Balaklava local Tayla Williams (right) pictured holding the 2024 Suncorp Super Netball premiership trophy alongside teammate Laura Scherian. (Supplied) - Advertisement - - Former Hamley Bridge footballer Katelyn Rosenzweig claimed back-to-back AAMI Leading Goal Kicker awards at the SANFLW League Best and […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -