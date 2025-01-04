Mintaro’s Brady earns Valleys’ citizen award

Mintaro's Justin Brady has been named Clare and Gilbert Valleys Citizen of the Year. (James Swanborough: 451429)
- Advertisement -
James Swanborough and Jarrad Delaney

A committed Mintaro resident with a repertoire of skills has been named Australia Day Citizen of the Year for Clare […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -