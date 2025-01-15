News End of the road in Clare 15/01/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Penny Pratt MP has responded to a motion from Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council, calling on the State Government to address the state of Horrocks Highway through the Clare township. (File) - Advertisement - James Swanborough The condition of Horrocks Highway at the Southern entrance to Clare has been on the minds of residents for some […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -