News Eudunda communication breakdown shared 18/01/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Fred Kelsh, Maureen Stephens, John Stephens, Tony Piccolo MP, Jeanette Mosey, Henry Schutz, Mel Schutz and Lyn Schutz get together to discuss telecommunications issues in Eudunda. (Supplied) - Advertisement - Jarrad Delaney Residents of Eudunda and surrounding districts have shared their issues with the Labor Duty Member for Frome on ongoing telecommunications […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -