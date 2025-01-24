Jamestown locals go blonde for a cause

The team gather for last year's swim: Bronwyn Bottrall; Catherine Dauner; Mary -Jane Hendry; Cate Pearce; Bernie Lowe; Lucy Lowe; Ruby Kempster; Kathryn Kempster. (Supplied)
- Advertisement -
James Swanborough

A group of Jamestown locals will don blonde wigs and dark glasses next month, taking a dip for a good […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -