News $900k injection for Orroroo Main Street 07/02/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail District Council of Orroroo Carrieton Mayor Grant Chapman with local business operators Grant Reddaway, Joylene Tapscott and Lynette Bollinger, discussing the main street upgrade. (Supplied) - Advertisement - Jarrad Delaney Orroroo's main street is set to be upgraded with much needed infrastructure thanks to $900,000 in federal funding. District Council […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -