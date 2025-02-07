Blue Tree to be planted near museum

Tamara Anderson and Vaughan Chenoweth from Mallala and Districts Lions Club point to the site where the Blue Tree is proposed to go in Mallala. (Jarrad Delaney: 457416)
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

The site of the first Blue Tree in Mallala has been given approval, with the local council and Lions Club […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -