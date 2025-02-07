News Blue Tree to be planted near museum 07/02/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Tamara Anderson and Vaughan Chenoweth from Mallala and Districts Lions Club point to the site where the Blue Tree is proposed to go in Mallala. (Jarrad Delaney: 457416) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 457416 Jarrad Delaney The site of the first Blue Tree in Mallala has been given approval, with the local council and Lions Club […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -