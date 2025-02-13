News Medication shortages felt locally 13/02/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Tim Siv's TerryWhite Chemmart pharmacist Kash Pala with an example of one of the medicines that had experienced stock issues. (Jarrad Delaney: 458833) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 458833 Jarrad Delaney Local pharmacists have shared their experiences, shared by others across the nation, as shortages of certain medicines have continued, with […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -