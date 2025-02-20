Insurance solution in sight for trails

SARTI webmaster Peter Herriman and previous past chairperson Chris Bushell, at the tenth anniversary of the a 55 kilometer stretch of the Lavender Federation Trail through Eudunda last year. (File: 430763)
- Advertisement -
James Swanborough

Last month, news of the difficulty being faced by the Clare Valley Wine and Wilderness Trail in securing insurance drew […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -