News Funding for community facilities across CGVC 28/02/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Clare Showgrounds will receive upgrades to its entrance thanks to the latest round of CGVC Community Asset Grant funding. (File) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 438683 James Swanborough Projects in Waterloo, Auburn and Clare have been successful in the latest funding round of Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council’s […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -