News Defibrillator presented to Appila Church 01/03/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Don Hucks from the Lions Club of Rocky River presents the AED to Merrelyn Zanker, chairperson of the Committee of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Appila. They are surrounded by church treasurer Liz Jaeschke, congregation members Emma Zanker, Lyn Zanker, Paul Wurst, and Yvonne Wurst, and Lions Club member Greg Wheeler. (Supplied) - Advertisement - The Appila community has received some potentially life-saving equipment, thanks to a donation from Lions Club of Rocky River. An […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -