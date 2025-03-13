News Mayor Bill retires after 14 years 13/03/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Light Regional Council Mayor Bill O'Brien is retiring after 14 years of service to the local community. He is pictured with Member of Parliament Tony Piccolo. (Supplied) - Advertisement - After more than 14 years of dedicated service, Light Regional Council Mayor Bill O’Brien has announced he will step down […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -