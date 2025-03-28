News Mintaro community connects on drought issues 28/03/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Mayor Allan Aughey OAM, Hon. Tony Piccolo MP, Bron Stedall - Pinion Advisory, Simon Millcock, FaBS mentors Anthony North and John White, Lorna Woodward- Lifeline, Penny Pratt MP, and Mintaro Progress Association President Bek Holland came together to encourage connection between community members and service providers. (James Swanborough: 468563) - Advertisement - James Swanborough A community connect dinner hosted by Mintaro Progress Association last week provided a chance for local service providers to meet […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -