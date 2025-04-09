News Roll up sleeves as flu season nears 09/04/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Pharmacist Nhi Nguyen administers the flu vaccine to Josie Thompson of Balaklava. (Jarrad Delaney: 470223) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 470223 Jarrad Delaney People are encouraged to get prepared for flu season with free vaccines available for children under five years old, pregnant […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -