News Turton to stand for One Nation in Grey 14/04/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail One Nation's candidate for the Federal seat of Grey, Brandon Turton chatting in the old grandstand at Memorial Oval in Port Pirie (Neralie Bailey: 470081_01) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 470081 Neralie Bailey Project engineer Brandon Turton will stand as One Nation’s candidate for the electorate of Grey at the 2025 Federal election […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -