News Clare Rotary ready for another Art Show 10/05/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Wendy Pfeiffer with her Best in Exhibition winning entry, ‘Fish and Chips’ with Mark O'Meagher representing award sponsor Ray White Clare Valley last year. (Jarrad Delaney 408288) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 408288 Entries and details for this year’s Clare Rotary Art Show have now almost been finalised, and is set to be […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password