News Play time and celebration at Wasleys 18/12/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Member for Frome Penny Pratt MP, Kelly Richards from Wasleys Community Group and newly elected Light Councillor Martin Kennedy cut the ribbon to officially open the new playground. (524589) Jarrad Delaney The Wasleys Christmas Party on Saturday evening was not just a chance to celebrate the season, but also the community's […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password