Play time and celebration at Wasleys

Member for Frome Penny Pratt MP, Kelly Richards from Wasleys Community Group and newly elected Light Councillor Martin Kennedy cut the ribbon to officially open the new playground. (524589)
Jarrad Delaney

The Wasleys Christmas Party on Saturday evening was not just a chance to celebrate the season, but also the community's […]

