Footrot managment model review recommended

A recently completed independent review into the stave’s footrot management saw Livestock SA support the review’s recommendations and will form a steering committee comprising board industry representation to implement the findings.

The review, completed by Biosecurity Advisory Services and Sapere, found changes were needed to the current program.

It recommended an enhanced industry management approach should be adopted as the model for future management of footrot in South Australia.

Livestock SA President, Joe Keynes said the review highlighted the complexity surrounding the management of the disease within the sheep industry.

“There is a wide range of opinions within the industry about how best to manage footrot and who should pay for this, making it challenging to design an effective, broadly supported program,” he said.

“The review has provided a much clearer understanding of footrot in South Australia, shedding light on the persistent stigmas associated with the disease and underscoring the necessity for enhanced education to support prevention and management strategies.

“Putting the recommendations in place will require further consultation and collaboration across industry and with government and we will establish a fit-for-purpose steering committee to achieve this.”

Keynes said Livestock SA hoped for a simple, clear-cut recommendation from the review but the complexity and diversity of perspectives within the industry would mean addressing the challenges while retaining the positive aspects of the current arrangements for the future program.

“Nominations for industry and government representatives for the steering committee will be sought soon, and the interim arrangements for the south-eastern sale yards will be reviewed and extended for the 2024-25 selling season,” he said.

The summary report detailing the findings from the review is available on the Livestock SA website.