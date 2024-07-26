Dry start sowing on display at Winter Walk

- Advertisement -

Jarrad Delaney

Growers got a first look at trials underway at the Hart Field Site at its Winter Walk last Tuesday, which this year has a focus on managing a dry start.

- Advertisement -

More than 50 people braved the cold conditions to attend this year’s event, which provides a first look on trials taking place, as well as hear from specialist guest speakers on what is being seen in trials and what it means to farmers when they apply it on farm.

This year there is a focus on managing a dry start, with trials including how a dry start, sowing speed and sowing depth affects pre-emergent herbicides; how soil moisture impacts germination, establishment and quality of wheat, canola and lentils; and about pushing the boundaries on low crop establishment with a focus on seed size and density with canola.

Hart Field Site executive officer Sandy Kimber said as well as this, there was also a look at nitrogen decision making relating to seasonal uncertainty.

She said like growers across the region, trials had gotten off to a slow start.

“We’re hoping things start progressing in the next few weeks and we’re hoping for some follow up moisture,” she said.

“Our trials are not controlled in any way, so we experience what the grower experiences.”

With this year’s dry conditions, the trials are sure to provide some valuable data in terms of how farmers can manage a dry start to the season.

Ms Kimber said there was a lot of interest in the trials and topics discussed on the day and there was excitement to see how the trials would turn out.

“Particularly following the Winter Walk we were still seeing a real sense of optimism from growers for the season ahead,” she said.

“We certainly got a lot of follow up questions, which is a good sign that they want to learn more.“

Ms Kimber said at this year’s event, a few sessions were conducted indoors in a new space before heading out into the field, and once the rain started sessions were finished in a new sheltered outdoor area, complete with patio heaters.

She said everyone at the field site were looking forward to the Hart Field Day coming up on September 17.