Big crowd rolls in for Hart Field Day

A large crowd gathered for the 42nd Hart Field Day on Tuesday, September 17, as participants learned about the latest research and technology ahead of next season.

About 550 people attended the field day at the Hart Field Site, north of Blyth, with growers, advisors and grain industry representatives keen to learn about this year’s challenging weather patterns, and learn about the latest developments ahead of planning for 2025.

Hart executive officer Sandy Kimber said the team was pleased to see attendees from across South Australia and interstate meet at the Field Day again this year, especially in such a challenging season.

“While our core business is cropping research and extension, we’re also about bringing people together to learn from and network with each other,” she said.

“Seeing the farming community embrace our program and all it offers in terms of driving improved productivity and profitability, is very humbling.”

The day also saw the official opening of the new Hart Research Hub by Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) manager agronomy, soils and farming systems – South Stephen Loss.

The project, funded by a GRDC infrastructure grant, saw the former ‘shed’ redeveloped into the new hub, with a more comfortable indoor/outdoor meeting and learning space, hot water and kitchenette, as well as storage room among its features.

Hart Field Day platinum sponsor Rocky River Ag was on-site with machinery displays, celebrating a milestone 20-year partnership with Hart in 2024.

Twenty rolling sessions were featured throughout the Field Day, with highlights including sessions on ‘Emergence and rainfall: getting to the basics’, and ‘Crop establishment after a dry start’.

Other sessions looked at nitrogen-efficient fertilisers, oaten hay agronomy and export markets, and advancements in technology to support improved on-farm decision making.

New technology sessions in particular generated plenty of interest, and included drone imaging, ag-tech for soil monitoring and the autonomous Trektor and precision soil sampling.

Hart Field-Site Group Inc is encouraging anyone interested in getting involved to attend the Hart annual general meeting on Tuesday, October 1 at 8am via Zoom, and people can visit www.hartfieldsite.org.au to learn more.

People are also invited to the Spring Twilight Walk on Tuesday, October 15, which starts with a 5pm social catch up followed by a walk through the trial site.