More than 720,000 tonnes received

Viterra has been welcoming a steady stream of receivals at its storage sites across the Mid North and Yorke Peninsula, with close to 723,000 tonnes as of Sunday.

Across its Central region sites Viterra has seen deliveries coming from from this year’s harvest, starting from October 21 at its Ardrossan and Port Pirie sites.

Viterra Central Region operations manager Jack Tansley said Saddleworth was the latest site to see its first delivery, with a local growing bringing his grain to the site on November 19.

“Wheat is now making up the majority of receivals, followed by barley, lentils then canola. So far overall quality is looking good,” he said.

Mr Tansley said growers in the north were starting to finish up, but in the lower areas harvest was just starting to build to the peak.

He said upcountry sites at Ardrossan, Snowtown, Roseworthy and Bowmans were seeing the most tonnes for the region, with ports at Wallaroo and Port Giles receiving the highest tonnage.

“Last week we were very busy with deliveries up until the weekend as growers took advantage of good harvesting weather and extended opening hours,” he said.

“We are continuing to work closely with our grower customers around the weather events to provide delivery options.”

Current estimates through the Department of Primary Industries and Resources predict grains production of about 5.9 million tonnes, about 1.51 tonnes per hectare.