Railway line and parklands reapt!

Andrew Parker

In case you have ever driven to Owen and wondered who crops the railway line and the Owen parklands behind the wetlands, it is managed by the Owen Community Centre and cropped by local farmers who volunteer their time to do this.

Funds raised are distributed to various community organisations and used to enhance and improve town amenities. The Owen Community Centre has a wide range of community representatives from the various groups and sporting bodies in Owen.

This year’s wheat crop was reapt last week. The yield was well down but the quality was excellent.

The Valley Competition

Just in time for Christmas we have a giveaway, but be quick as the competition closes on December 19.

To be in the running for a free copy of The Valley by Australian author Chris Hammer simply follow the QR code below or head to the Plains Producer web page and click on the competitions page.

The perfect holiday read or Christmas stocking stuffer.

Composta Bumper Christmas Edition

Whilst you have been busy Christmas shopping, the Composta has been busy in the garden and he’s got some great tips moving into the warmer weather.

The year has gone and that means it is time for the annual Composta Christmas special. Your garden should be full steam ahead at the moment if you have kept the bugs and insects under control.

Roses are in full bloom so that means keep the water up to them and also a regular fertiliser program is needed to keep them at their best. The humid weather we have been getting will bring out the black spot and aphids so check regularly and treat accordingly.

Deciduous trees are also in need of regular deep watering if they are to survive a hot summer. A sprinkle with a hose is not good enough, better off to let your hose run very slowly and soak the tree for a couple of hours to get the moisture down deep to where the roots are.

Lawns are growing well, and once again good regular watering and a solid fertiliser plan is needed if you want yours to look better than your neighbours.

The vegetable garden should be looking good, especially if you have subscribed to my weekly gardening newsletter and have been following my hints and ideas.

If you have not subscribed yet, get onto Parks at Over the Fence and he will give you the details.

Anyway, back to the veggie garden … strawberries are going nuts at the moment so keep them regularly watered, corn is coming up, cucumbers, zucchinis, melons etc., are all starting to flower and set fruit.

Once again, water well and regularly but for these plants try to water under them with a dripper line or similar. Watering the leaves on top is a magnet for diseases so avoid sprinkler if possible.

Fruit and citrus trees: surprise, surprise, also need regular deep waterings especially when loaded with fruit.

Tomatoes: the tomato season is upon us and there are tomatoes everywhere. In fact, we made our first batch of homegrown tomato sauce last weekend with many more bottles to come yet.

They are not hard to grow and it is not too late to still plant a couple in the garden. Protect them from wind and birds, and using shade cloth on a hot day helps heaps.

Water well but defiantly do not over water them. Fertilise with a high calcium fertiliser and watch them go – 6-10 kg per plant is easy to achieve.

Christmas ideas for the keen gardener: any sort of gardening tool is good, bag of fertiliser, sheep/horse/cow manure is an excellent present, gardening books are always needed but make sure they are about Australian gardens, roll of dripper hose and some fittings would be appreciated, and of course vouchers to a nursery or the big green building that does sausage sizzles are fantastic.

Well, that is all. Enjoy the garden over summer and remember to mulch, mulch, mulch and keep the water up cause otherwise climate change will find your garden and destroy it.

Composta out!