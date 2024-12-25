We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

- Advertisement -

Andrew Parker

Well, that’s a wrap (see how I used that word? Journos love a good pun) for another year for at Over The Fence. Thank you to all those that have shared knowledge stories and photographs throughout the year.

In particular thank you to my regular contributors. Paul Taylor for is great bird stories, Paul Lange for his grain market updates. Pinion Advisory’s Patrick Redden for story ideas.

The Composta for his insights to all things in the garden. My sister Fiona who edits my work and asks questions from a non-farming perspective.

Finally, my editor Jarrad Delaney who lets me run with pretty much anything that pops into my head, thank you.

After more than eight years with the Plains Producer team, I still enjoy sharing what is happening out in the paddock for those involved and not involved in agriculture.

So on behalf of myself and my family I wish all my readers a very Merry Christmas and a better and wetter New Year!