Footrot management changes welcomed

Livestock SA recently welcomed changes to footrot management regulations in South Australia.

Effective as of January 1, the changes allow all sheep flocks with confirmed or suspected footrot to be moved or sold anywhere within the state, provided the buyer is given notification prior.

“Footrot is a complex issue, and across the state there are wide ranging views about how to best manage it,” Livestock SA chief executive officer Travis Tobin said.

“Following repeated concerns about the current footrot Management Program we brought the industry and government together to work through a solution.

“An independent review that included a thorough consultation process, was followed by further work from a broad industry-wide committee to help determine the future of a footrot program.”

The Naracoorte and Mount Gambier saleyards have also been approved to sell sheep from properties known or suspected to have footrot, provided they display signage and stamp sheep health declarations to alert purchasers.

“Easing movement restrictions while maintaining obligations to declare footrot status prior to sale and legal obligations to prevent any reckless actions, strikes the right balance to support sheep trade while helping prevent the spread of the disease to farms and reduce the stigma associated with it,” Mr Tobin said.

“The changes ensure effective disease management and reduce the economic and animal welfare impacts of Footrot in South Australia.

“Increased education will now be an important part of helping producers implement and manage their on-farm biosecurity.”

Livestock SA has thanked everyone who was involved in the process and said it looked forward to the industry working together to improve the management of footrot across the state.