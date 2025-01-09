Banking on seed support for growers

- Advertisement -

Jarrad Delaney

Following a tough growing season with many areas experiencing drought challenges, Grain Producers SA (GPSA) is calling on growers with available seed to get onboard a new initiative to help those struggling going into the new year.

GPSA has launched a Seed Register to help connect farmers in need to those who have surplus seed supply, after record-low rainfall across the state prevented many from producing a crop last season.

GPSA chief executive officer Brad Perry said this aimed to facilitate connections between those growers needing seed following a tough season, and those who have it available.

“The reason why we set up the Seed Register is there’s some farmers who weren’t able to get a crop to grow, and weren’t able to get their seed back,” he said.

The Seed Register aims to match those in need with those with seed to spare, people can head to the GPSA website where they can fill out a form providing information on their location, contact details, type of seed held and amount available in tonnes.

After reviewing the submission and, once approved, it will be listed in the register, with submissions also to indicate on whether seed is listed for sale or donation.

GPSA has stressed it did not engage in the sale, marketing or recommendation of any specific seed or vendor, and was simply facilitating connections.

Mr Perry said the current drought across the state had placed significant stress on areas of the farming community, and challenges were far from over, so this was a step towards easing some of the burden.

“What we’re seeing often is growers source seed locally, but in this case there may be a grower in the South East who has excess seed and a grower in the Mid North who needs it, so we’re connecting the dots,” Mr Perry said.

Mr Perry said the initiative had already been very positively received from industry groups and others, with plenty of engagement from across the state in terms of interest and questions.

“We are encouraging all growers to source seed as early as possible and plan ahead for planting requirements, but also ensure growers check the seed quality before making any purchasing decisions,” he said.

People can register their interest for the Seed Register by visiting www.grainproducerssa.com.au/projects/seed-register