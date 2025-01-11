Farmers on holiday

- Advertisement -

Andrew Parker

January generally sees farmers heading to the beach or up the river for a well-earned recharge. Time with family is particularly important for

mental well-being as is time away from the farm to focus on not much at all.

That is, of course, apart from where your next cup of coffee is coming from or which pub you are going to visit. Fishing, skiing, swimming and

walking are also high on the agenda for many.

You will have little trouble spotting a farmer – the traditional sock tan and lily-white chest with brown arms, and ‘Dad’ bod are a dead giveaway. Not to mention the baseball cap with a local merchandise dealer or some random sheep drench or grain breeder emblazoned across the front!

I am reporting from Middleton this year. Enjoy your break and please share any holiday snaps with me at parkes460@bigpond.com or text to

0407 619 070.

Finalists announced for South Australian Grain Industry Awards

An impressive list of grain producers and industry contributors has been announced as the finalists of the inaugural South Australian Grain Industry Awards. The awards recognise excellence, leadership and innovation.

Winners across six categories will be unveiled at the South Australian Grain Industry Awards Gala Dinner to be held on February 4 at Adelaide Oval. There will also be inaugural inductees into the South Australian Grain industry Hall of Fame announced.

I expect this to be even more prestigious than the Logies and will give growers and their partners across the state the opportunity to frock up and walk the red carpet, whilst recognising everyone that contributes to our state’s important grain industry.

This is the first time that South Australian grain growers have had the opportunity to be recognised and there are a few nominations from the Plains Producer readership.

The finalists represent some of the best in the SA grain industry, including seasoned leaders and innovators along with some of the state’s emerging talent.

Local Growers Kelvin Tiller of Grace Plains, Tim Cawrse of Mallala and Damien Sommerville of Burra are among a very impressive list and are to be congratulated on making the final few.

Tickets are available via the GPSA website.

Grain Producer of the Year (sponsored by Elders)

• Kelvin Tiller (Adelaide Plains)

• Andrew Thomas (Mallee)

• Damien Sommerville (Mid North)

• Andrew Polkinghorne (Eyre Peninsula)

Young Grain Producer of the Year (sponsored by PIRSA)

• Tim Cawrse (Mid North)

• Jock McNeil (Mallee)

• Chris Moloney (Yorke Peninsula)

Sustainability Award (sponsored by SA Drought Hub)

• Trevor Menz (South East)

• Tim Paschke (Riverland)

Industry Impact Award (sponsored by Cargill)

• Dr Rhiannon Schilling

• Dr Mel Fraser

• Prof Chris Preston

Women in Grain Award (sponsored by Viterra)

• Kelly Turci (Mid North)

• Lou Flohr (Mallee)

• Zoe Starkey (Murray Mallee)

Innovation Award (sponsored by Croplife Australia)

• Sam Johns (Yorke Peninsula)

• Jess Koch (Mid North)

• Sam Trengove (Yorke Peninsula)

GPSA chief executive officer Brad Perry said the finalists’ achievements range from advancements in technology and sustainability to industry-wide leadership and advocacy.