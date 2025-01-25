Plenty of weight in latest market offering

- Advertisement -

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – January 14

Numbers reduced marginally as agents offered 5500 lambs and 1800 sheep. The usual trade and processor buyers, specialty butchers and restockers provided good competition across the offering.

Quality this week was again extremely mixed with a large number of lightweight merino lambs on offer in an easing market. Sheep quality was also mixed as prices here also returned and easing trend.

Young lambs eased up to $20 per head as extremely light lambs sold to $40, light weights returned $48 to $124 with the few light trade types fetching $36 to $106 per head.

Light older lambs eased $10 to $20 as they sold from $30 to $128 per head. Light trade weights sold unchanged as they ranged from $100 to $162, with trade weights also unchanged as they sold from $165 to $218 per head.

The few heavy lambs on offer eased $5 per head with heavy lambs ranging from $194 to $200 and extra heavy lambs fetching $180 to $230 per head.

Hoggets eased up to $25 per head as sales ranged widely from $40 to $170 per head. Mutton eased $10 to $15 per head as light weights ranged from $40 to $88.

Medium weights sold from $72 to $100 with extra heavy weights selling from $122 to $140 per head. Ram lambs sold from $72 to $106 with mature rams fetching $2 to $5 per head.

Cattle – January 14

Numbers remained similar as agents offered 155 liveweight cattle and 55 open auction calves. Quality was extremely mixed with a majority of cattle in only two-score condition.

The usual trade and processor buyers, specialty butchers and restockers provided generally good competition across the offering, with prices on par with the previous week’s results for type and condition.

Vealer steers sold from 220 cents to 300 cents, with vealer heifers selling to 268 cents per kilogram. Yearling steers sold from 234 cents to 340 cents, with yearling heifers fetching 222 cents to 320 cents per kilogram.

Grown steers sold to 260 cents, with grown heifers selling to 250 cents per kilogram. Medium cows sold from 160 cents to 178 cents, with heavy cows selling from 100 cents to 250 cents per kilogram. Bulls sold from 220 cents to 240 cents per kilogram.

Sheep – January 21

Numbers increased this week as agents offered 7500 lambs and 3000 sheep. Quality was again extremely mixed, however the lead of the heavy lambs in most agents sales were carrying plenty of weight and condition.

The usual trade and processor buyers were active along with specialty butchers and restocker competition. Cross bred and merino lambs sold on par and marginally dearer in early sales, but eased to be equal with the previous sale.

Store lambs met stronger competition and the best of these sold to a dearer trend. Mutton quality was again good with prices either side of firm on the previous sale.

Extremely light lambs sold from $30 to $68 as light lambs ranged from $45 to $127. Light trade lambs sold from $110 to $156 with trade weights fetching $154 to $197 per head.

Heavy lambs sold from $206 to $210, with extreme heavy weights selling from $215 to a sale top of $280 per head. Hoggets sold from $120 to $172 per head.

Light ewes sold from $5 to $72, medium weights ranged from $55 to $98 with heavy weights fetching $45 to $110 per head. Rams sold from $5 to $60 per head.

Cattle – January 21

Numbers increased as agents offered 250 liveweight cattle and 45 open auction calves. The usual buyers were active along with some stronger restocker enquiry.

Quality was again extremely mixed as the few trade cattle sold to a slightly stronger trend, with stores equal to the previous week’s offering. Cow quality was only fair to average, with prices reflecting the cattle on offer.

Yearling steers sold from 170 cents to 348 cents, with yearling heifers ranging from 200 cents to 312 cents per kilogram.

Manufacturing steers sold from 140 cents to 272 cents, as grown steers ranged from 260 cents to 340 cents with grown heifers fetching 260 cents to 328 cents per kilogram.

Light cows sold from 150 cents to 180 cents, medium cows ranged from 150 cents to 240 cents with heavy cows fetching 240 cents to 260 cents per kilogram. Bulls sold from 200 cents to 260 cents per kilogram.