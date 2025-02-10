Sheep prices follow eastern trends

- Advertisement -

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – February 4

Numbers increased marginally as agents offered 6000 lambs and 2000 sheep. Quality was extremely mixed with two-score lambs in the majority.

The usual trade and processor buyers were active along with feeders and an increase in restocker competition. Specialty butchers were noticeably not as active in the market this week.

Prices were quality related with more lambs showing dry skins as prices followed eastern states trends to ease across the market. Sheep quality was also mixed this week as the recent price gains were erased under weaker competition.

Most lambs eased from $15 to $20 per head as extremely light lambs sold from $20 to $50. Light lambs sold from $40 to $122 as light trade weights ranged from $90 to $160 per head.

Trade weights sold from $147 to $178, heavy weights ranged from $170 to $192 as the few extreme heavy weights managed $187 to $226 per head.

Hoggets sold from $124 to $126 per head. Medium and heavy ewe mutton eased by up to $20 per head as medium weights sold from $40 to $94 with heavy weights fetching $57 to one sale at $140 per head. Rams sold from $5 to $15 per head.

Cattle – February 4

Numbers reduced this week as agents offered 185 liveweight cattle and 85 open auction calves. The usual trade buyers were in attendance and operating along with restockers and limited specialty butchers competition.

Prices remained generally firm across the offering with regard to type and condition. Vealer steers sold from 220 cents to 320 cents with D muscle two-score types selling at 178 cents per kilogram, as vealer heifers sold from 150 cents to 330 cents per kilogram.

The better yearling steers sold from 230 cents to 340 cents with similar heifers ranging from 150 cents to 330 cents per kilogram. Grown steers sold from 200 cents to 320 cents with heifers selling to 304 cents per kilogram.

Light cows sold from 167 cents to 168 cents, medium cows ranged from 167 cents to 240 cents with heavy cows fetching 220 cents to 270 cents per kilogram. Bulls sold from 70 cents to 240 cents per kilogram.