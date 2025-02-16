Dearer trend for extremely light lambs

- Advertisement -

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – February 11

Numbers increased this week as agents offered 7500 lambs and 2200 sheep. Quality this week was again extremely mixed.

Score-two merino lambs outnumbered crossbred lambs, with most lambs lacking in condition across the yarding. The usual trade and processor buyers were active along with the specialty butchers, with restockers booking a large percentage of the offering.

Extremely light lambs sold to a much dearer trend, but most others sold firm to easier on the previous sale. Extremely light lambs sold from $45 to $125 as light lambs ranged from $104 to $148.

Light trade lambs sold from $134 to $154 as trade weights ranged from $142 to $184, with heavy lambs selling from $122 to $187. The few extreme heavy weights sold from $145 to $204 per head.

Hoggets sold in a wide range to sell from $5 to $132 per head. Light ewes sold from $35 to $77. Medium ewes sold from $85 to $110 with heavy weights fetching $85 to $116 per head.

Cattle – February 11

Quality was fair to good as agents offered 250 liveweight cattle. The usual trade and processor buyers were active along with limited butcher competition, however, feeders and restockers were more active in a market that remained fully firm to marginally dearer on the previous sale.

Vealer steers sold from 200 cents to 320 cents with heifers selling to 240 cents per kilogram. Yearling steers sold from 250 cents to 334 cents, with heifers fetching 150 cents to 320 cents per kilogram.

A small number of manufacturing bullocks sold from 250 cents to 252 cents as grown steers ranged from 270 cents to 306 cents, with grown heifers fetching 150 cents to 280 cents per kilogram.

Light cows sold to 188 cents, medium cows ranged from 168 cents to 230 cents with heavy cows fetching 220 cents to 292 cents per kilogram. Bulls sold from 210 cents to 250 cents per kilogram.