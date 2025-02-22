Heavy lambs peak before easing

- Advertisement -

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

- Advertisement -

Sheep – February 18

Numbers remained similar as agents offered 7000 lambs and 2000 sheep. Lamb quality was again extremely mixed with score-two merino lambs again offered in large numbers.

The usual trade and processor buyers were active along with specialty butchers, feeders and restockers.

The sale opened up to $30 dearer on heavy lambs, but this eased throughout the sale with an eventual average $10 life across the market. The balance of the offering returned an extremely mixed result.

Extremely light lambs sold mostly firm, making from $40 to $124, however light lambs eased up to $15 per head as they sold from $40 to $115. Trade lambs lifted $4 to $5 as light weights ranged from $124 to $158, with trade weights fetching $150 to $185.

Heavy weights eased by $5 as they sold from $160 to $195, with extreme heavy weights up to $30 per head dearer and fetching $185 to $240 per head. Hoggets sold generally firm to range from $40 to $160 per head.

Sheep prices gained $8 to $10 per head under stronger competition as light ewes sold from $27 to $30, medium weights ranged from $40 to $88 with heavy weights fetching $68 to $110 per head.

Cattle – February 18

Numbers increased this week as agents offered 350 liveweight cattle and 100 open auction calves. A larger yarding of cows accounted for the biggest increase in numbers as quality was again extremely mixed across the offering.

A small mixed selection of secondary vealers sold firm to easier, however yearling steers and heifers sold to a stronger trend. The larger yarding of cows was generally of good quality with prices up to 30 cents per kilogram dearer in places under stronger competition.

Vealer steers sold from 224 cents to 269 cents with heifers selling from 220 cents to 288 cents per kilogram. Yearling steers sold from 220 cents to 340 cents as heifers ranged from 130 cents to 342 cents per kilogram.

Grown steers sold from 240 cents to 320 cents with heifers selling from 260 cents to 298 cents per kilogram. Light cows sold from 170 cents to 208 cents, medium cows ranged from 200 cents to 240 cents with heavy cows fetching 240 cents to 300 cents per kilogram.

Bulls sold from 140 cents to 260 cents per kilogram.