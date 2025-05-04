Strong demand for breeding sheep at big sale

A larger than anticipated yarding of about 14,000 heads of sheep were offered at the Jamestown Market on May 1.

In its latest market report, Nutrien Livestock detailed it had yarded 10,000 head, which included a large consignment of scanned in lamb ewes from Saltbush Ag Arcoona Station, totalling more than 4800.

These lines of ewes brought strong competition, with the entire offering bought by an interstate buyer. Breeding sheep met stronger demand throughout the sale, bought by the trade and restockers.

Heavier weighted breeding ewes tops made $160-250, while seconds made $140-156. Processors were active throughout the sale, competing on heavy weighted lambs, hoggets and ewes.

Less lambs were yarded with weight, suiting feedlotters or the trade, which met strong demand due to limited numbers. More lighter lambs came forward from the North West pastoral country which exceeded expectations, with one strong buyer taking a large percentage of these on offer.

Tops for 2024 drop wether lambs (30-45kg) made $91-136 with seconds going at $55-81, while crossbred lambs tops (29-50kg) went for $108-180, with seconds at $65-98. Tops for 2023 drop ewe hoggets (44-52kg) went for $124-160.

Top vendors were AP and GA Moore with a line of 116 scanned in lamb merino ewes, July/August mixed age and January shorn went for $250, while Saltbush Ag Arcoona Station’s line of 558 scanned in lamb merino ewes, June/July 2022 drop and April shorn went for $230.

For wethers, CC Cooper and Co Miltowie offered a line of 232 June/July 2024 drop, April shorn sheep that went for $139, and Chapman Ag’s line of 138 September/October 2024 drop, March shorn wethers went for $136.

CC Cooper and Co had a line of 215 crossbred lambs, June/July 2024 drop and April shorn, for $180, and KW and AMG Dawes saw its line of 87 crossbred lambs, 2024 drop go for $171.

Finally, in terms of top vendors, Chapman Ag offered a 70 ewe lambs, September/October 2024 drop and unshorn, which went for $92.

All sheep were presented from Northern Pastoral districts and from local areas. Buyers attended from Yorke Peninsula, Port Augusta, Bendigo, Nhill and local areas, with bidding active on Auctions Plus, with some lines bought successfully online.

Trade was represented by TFI, JBS, Cedar Meats and Fletchers.

Nutrien Livestock concluded its report by thanking everyone for their continued support, looking forward to seeing all returning for the 2025 spring selling season.

The next Jamestown Market will be held on June 19.