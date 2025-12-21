Victorian competition for sheep offering

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 16 December

Numbers increased marginally as agents offered 8000 lambs and 2900 sheep. Quality remains extremely mixed with lambs now showing signs of burr and seed in unshorn lambs as the season progresses.

The usual trade and processor buyers faced off with an additional Victorian based exporter making the trip to SA this week. Specialty butchers were also more animated as they struggled to secure numbers.

Hoggets were again well represented with prices not far behind the best of the lambs. Early sales were marginally easier, however the overall result was generally firm on the previous sale.

Light crossbred new seasons lambs sold from $160 to $170 as the better store lambs ranged from $200 to $215. Trade weights ranged from $240 to $255 with the few heavy weights selling from $265 to $290 per head.

Heavy weight older crossbreds sold from $288 to $300 per head. Heavy Merinos sold from $220 to $270, trade weights ranged from $190 to $220.

New seasons Merino store lambs sold from $120 to $190 per head. Hoggets sold from $170 to $260 per head.

Heavy mutton ranged from $200 to $230, trade weights returned $1 to $170 with light weights selling from $125 to $135 per head.

Cattle – 16 December

Pastoral cattle again swelled the numbers as agents offered 720 liveweight cattle and 298 open auction calves. The usual trade and processor buyers were active along with specialty butchers, feeders and restocker orders.

The best of the local trade cattle sold generally firm under good competition, however, the plainer trade yearlings and feeder descriptions eased in line with the quality on offer.

Vealers sold from 460 cents to 502 cents as trade steers ranged from 440 cents to 460 cents, with heifers returning 420 cents to 440 cents per kilogram.

Restocker steers sold from 510 cents to 550 cents with heifers fetching 410 cents to 445 cents per kilogram. Feeder steers ranged from 420 cents to 450 cents as heifers ranged from 370 cents to 420 cents per kilogram.

Heavy steers sold from 380 cents to 420 cents with heifers fetching 360 cents to 400 cents per kilogram. Heavy cows ranged from 340 cents to 380 cents with light cows selling from 300 cents to 396 cents per kilogram.

Bulls sold from 340 cents to 380 cents per kilogram.