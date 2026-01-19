This year’s go-to Australia Day music mix is brought to you by Belinda Cay!
Belinda is a director of AgCommunicators, an agricultural and science communication, education and marketing business she co-founded with Deanna Lush in 2013. She holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) and a Graduate Diploma in Scientific Communication.
Belinda has worked as a science consultant for Beyond Television Productions and helped develop the children’s science program Backyard Science. She was the 2024 recipient of the GRDC Seed of Light Award for her commitment to agricultural communication and services to the grains industry.
She lives on a cereal cropping farm at Alma with her husband, Ed, and their four children. It is also important to note that her husband, Ed Cay, wants it known he does not endorse large portions of this playlist.
Congratulations, Belinda — an eclectic mix of bangers, dance tunes and classics in this list. You join an elite band of contributors to the Over the Fence Australia Day Hottest 100!
So fire up the barbie and grab a coldie this Australia Day, as once again Over the Fence has your Australia Day tunes sorted. Search: Belinda Cay’s Australia Day Hottest 100 2026 on Spotify.
Link: open.spotify.com/playlist/5srKZ7zywOlGkvrvg2XiWf?si=PDgwkmSlQsqbTYLRBT92SQ
BELINDA CAY’S HOTTEST 100
1. Groove Armanda – SuperStylin
2. Crowded House – Don’t Dream It’s Over
3. S Club 7 – Don’t Stop Moving
4. House of Pain – Jump Around
5. John Farnham – You’re the Voice
6. Brittney Spears – Hit Me Baby
7. Hilltop Hoods – The Nosebleed Section
8. Kylie Minogue – Can’t Get You Out of My Head
9. The Seekers – We are Australian (gosh this is a cracking song isn’t it – this is the one which gets me in the feels, I am not a very emotional ballad kind of girl, but this one is amazing)
10. Dr Dre, featuring Snoop Dog – The Next Episode
11. Gotye – Hearts a Mess
12. Brittney Spears – Oops I did it again
13. Gotye featuring Kimbra – Somebody That I Used to Know
14. Beastie Boys – Intergalactic
15. M.I.A – Paper Planes
16. Hilltop Hoods – Cosby Sweater
17. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, featuring Wanz – Thrift Shop
18. Beyonce – Crazy in Love
19. Fat Boy Slim – Weapon of Choice
20. Madonna – Like a Prayer
21. Madonna – Hung Up
22. Kungs vs Cookin’ on 3 Burners – This Girl
23. Gorillaz, featuring Shaun Ryder – Dare
24. 50 Cent – In da Club
25. Silverchair – Tomorrow
26. Taylor Swift – Shake it Off
27. Lady GaGa – Bad Romance
28. Franz Ferdenanz – Take Me Out
29. Coldplay – Yellow
30. Lorde – Royals
31. The Killers – Somebody Told Me
32. The Black Keys – Lonely Boy
33. Mumford & Sons – I Will Wait
34. The Killers – Mr. Brightside
35. Boy & Bear – Fall at Your Feet
36. Gnarls Barkley – Crazy
37. Kenny Rogers – The Gambler
38. Rage Against the Machine – Killing in the Name (ok, so this one comes with a swear word warning he he)
39. Chemical Brothers – Hey Boy Hey Girl
40. Vanilla Ice – Ice Ice Baby
41. Wolfmother – Joker & the Thief
42. Empire of the Sun – Walking on a Dream
43. The Presets – Talk Like That
44. Super-Hi x Neeka – Following The Sun
45. Mumford & Sons – Little Lion Man
46. Ou Est le Swimming Pool – Dance the Way I Feel
47. The Wiggles – Elephant (Like a Version)
48. Fat Boy Slim – Praise You
49. Mark Ronson, featuring Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk
50. Blackstreet, featuring Dr Dre and Queen Pen – No Diggity
51. Stereo MCs – Connected
52. Violent Femmes – Blister In The Sun
53. Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams
54. Outkast – Hey Ya!
55. Vance Joy – Riptide
56. Foster the People – Pumped Up Kicks
57. The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army
58. Yothu Yindi – Treaty
59. The Beatles – Hey Jude
60. The Weeknd, featuring Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears
61. The Verve – Bitter Sweet Symphony
62. Johann Pachelbel – Pachelbel’s Canon in D Major (my favourite piece of classical music, we had this one walking down the aisle and I love it!)
63. Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Murder on the Dancefloor
64. INXS – By My Side
65. Toto – Africa
66. Crowded House – Better Be Home Soon
67. The Living End – Prisoner of Society
68. Nancy Sinatra – These Boots are Made for Walkin’
69. Florence + The Machine – You’ve Got the Love
70. Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
71. Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia (nominated by my twin girls)
72. Adele – Rolling in the Deep
73. Eminem – Lose Yourself in the Music
74. Adele – Send my Love
75. Alicia Keys, featuring Jay-Z – Empire State of Mind
76. Lola Young – Messy
77. Amy Winehouse – Valerie
78. Madonna – Vouge
79. Armad Van Helden – You Don’t Know Me
80. Johnny Cash – Burning Ring of Fire
81. ACRAZE – Do It To It
82. MGMT – Kids
83. Cake – The Distance/Short Skirt Long Jacket (cannot decide!)
Be prepared for four awesome boy band songs!
84. Ronan Keating – You Say it Best (mega cheesy song)
85. Backstreet Boys – Backstreet’s Back
86. NSYNC – Bye Bye Bye
87. Five – Lights Go Out (Ed said to point out he does not endorse this song as it is so bad, but its so bad I love it!)
Back into the list
88. Ok Go – Here It Goes Again (vote for awesome video clip)
89. Groove Armada – My Friend
90. Dido – Thank you
91. The Venga Boys – We Like to Party (great hype song!)
92. Martin Solveig & Dragonette – Hello
93. Boney M – Rasputin
94. Moby – Porcelain
95. Tom Jones – It’s not Unusual
96. Fat Boy Slim – Right Here Right Now
97. Run DMC, Jason Nevins – It’s Like That
98. Massive Attack – Teardrop
99. Bomfunk MC’s – Freestyler
100. James Reyne & James Blundell- Way Out West