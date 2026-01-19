Andrew Parker

This year’s go-to Australia Day music mix is brought to you by Belinda Cay!

Belinda is a director of AgCommunicators, an agricultural and science communication, education and marketing business she co-founded with Deanna Lush in 2013. She holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) and a Graduate Diploma in Scientific Communication.

Belinda has worked as a science consultant for Beyond Television Productions and helped develop the children’s science program Backyard Science. She was the 2024 recipient of the GRDC Seed of Light Award for her commitment to agricultural communication and services to the grains industry.

She lives on a cereal cropping farm at Alma with her husband, Ed, and their four children. It is also important to note that her husband, Ed Cay, wants it known he does not endorse large portions of this playlist.

Congratulations, Belinda — an eclectic mix of bangers, dance tunes and classics in this list. You join an elite band of contributors to the Over the Fence Australia Day Hottest 100!

So fire up the barbie and grab a coldie this Australia Day, as once again Over the Fence has your Australia Day tunes sorted. Search: Belinda Cay’s Australia Day Hottest 100 2026 on Spotify.

Link: open.spotify.com/playlist/5srKZ7zywOlGkvrvg2XiWf?si=PDgwkmSlQsqbTYLRBT92SQ

BELINDA CAY’S HOTTEST 100

1. Groove Armanda – SuperStylin

2. Crowded House – Don’t Dream It’s Over

3. S Club 7 – Don’t Stop Moving

4. House of Pain – Jump Around

5. John Farnham – You’re the Voice

6. Brittney Spears – Hit Me Baby

7. Hilltop Hoods – The Nosebleed Section

8. Kylie Minogue – Can’t Get You Out of My Head

9. The Seekers – We are Australian (gosh this is a cracking song isn’t it – this is the one which gets me in the feels, I am not a very emotional ballad kind of girl, but this one is amazing)

10. Dr Dre, featuring Snoop Dog – The Next Episode

11. Gotye – Hearts a Mess

12. Brittney Spears – Oops I did it again

13. Gotye featuring Kimbra – Somebody That I Used to Know

14. Beastie Boys – Intergalactic

15. M.I.A – Paper Planes

16. Hilltop Hoods – Cosby Sweater

17. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, featuring Wanz – Thrift Shop

18. Beyonce – Crazy in Love

19. Fat Boy Slim – Weapon of Choice

20. Madonna – Like a Prayer

21. Madonna – Hung Up

22. Kungs vs Cookin’ on 3 Burners – This Girl

23. Gorillaz, featuring Shaun Ryder – Dare

24. 50 Cent – In da Club

25. Silverchair – Tomorrow

26. Taylor Swift – Shake it Off

27. Lady GaGa – Bad Romance

28. Franz Ferdenanz – Take Me Out

29. Coldplay – Yellow

30. Lorde – Royals

31. The Killers – Somebody Told Me

32. The Black Keys – Lonely Boy

33. Mumford & Sons – I Will Wait

34. The Killers – Mr. Brightside

35. Boy & Bear – Fall at Your Feet

36. Gnarls Barkley – Crazy

37. Kenny Rogers – The Gambler

38. Rage Against the Machine – Killing in the Name (ok, so this one comes with a swear word warning he he)

39. Chemical Brothers – Hey Boy Hey Girl

40. Vanilla Ice – Ice Ice Baby

41. Wolfmother – Joker & the Thief

42. Empire of the Sun – Walking on a Dream

43. The Presets – Talk Like That

44. Super-Hi x Neeka – Following The Sun

45. Mumford & Sons – Little Lion Man

46. Ou Est le Swimming Pool – Dance the Way I Feel

47. The Wiggles – Elephant (Like a Version)

48. Fat Boy Slim – Praise You

49. Mark Ronson, featuring Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk

50. Blackstreet, featuring Dr Dre and Queen Pen – No Diggity

51. Stereo MCs – Connected

52. Violent Femmes – Blister In The Sun

53. Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams

54. Outkast – Hey Ya!

55. Vance Joy – Riptide

56. Foster the People – Pumped Up Kicks

57. The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army

58. Yothu Yindi – Treaty

59. The Beatles – Hey Jude

60. The Weeknd, featuring Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears

61. The Verve – Bitter Sweet Symphony

62. Johann Pachelbel – Pachelbel’s Canon in D Major (my favourite piece of classical music, we had this one walking down the aisle and I love it!)

63. Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Murder on the Dancefloor

64. INXS – By My Side

65. Toto – Africa

66. Crowded House – Better Be Home Soon

67. The Living End – Prisoner of Society

68. Nancy Sinatra – These Boots are Made for Walkin’

69. Florence + The Machine – You’ve Got the Love

70. Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

71. Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia (nominated by my twin girls)

72. Adele – Rolling in the Deep

73. Eminem – Lose Yourself in the Music

74. Adele – Send my Love

75. Alicia Keys, featuring Jay-Z – Empire State of Mind

76. Lola Young – Messy

77. Amy Winehouse – Valerie

78. Madonna – Vouge

79. Armad Van Helden – You Don’t Know Me

80. Johnny Cash – Burning Ring of Fire

81. ACRAZE – Do It To It

82. MGMT – Kids

83. Cake – The Distance/Short Skirt Long Jacket (cannot decide!)

Be prepared for four awesome boy band songs!

84. Ronan Keating – You Say it Best (mega cheesy song)

85. Backstreet Boys – Backstreet’s Back

86. NSYNC – Bye Bye Bye

87. Five – Lights Go Out (Ed said to point out he does not endorse this song as it is so bad, but its so bad I love it!)

Back into the list

88. Ok Go – Here It Goes Again (vote for awesome video clip)

89. Groove Armada – My Friend

90. Dido – Thank you

91. The Venga Boys – We Like to Party (great hype song!)

92. Martin Solveig & Dragonette – Hello

93. Boney M – Rasputin

94. Moby – Porcelain

95. Tom Jones – It’s not Unusual

96. Fat Boy Slim – Right Here Right Now

97. Run DMC, Jason Nevins – It’s Like That

98. Massive Attack – Teardrop

99. Bomfunk MC’s – Freestyler

100. James Reyne & James Blundell- Way Out West